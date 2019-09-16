Unilag releases cut off for courses..Listed on YOUNEWS

University of Lagos (UNILAG) has finally released the cut-off marks for the 2019/2020 admission exercise into various courses with Medicine and Surgery recording the highest marks.

The cut off marks will end weeks of anxiety among candidates that picked UNILAG as the first choice and participated in the Post-UTME exams recently.

Daily Sun gathered that about 60, 000 candidates applied for admission into UNILAG for the 2019/2020 academic session but over 25,000 applicants took part in the Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

A breakdown of the three highest cut off marks showed in College of Medicine are Medicine and Surgery 81, Dentistry 74, Physiotherapy 73, Faculty of Pharmacy, cut off for Pharmacy is 75, Faculty of Engineering, the three highest are Mechanical Engineering 78, Systems Engineering and Electrical and Electronic Engineering both had 77, Faculty of Environmental Science has Architecture 74, quantity Surveying 65 and Building 65.

Others are Faculty of Sciences has Computer Science 74, Biochemistry 69, Microbiology and Geophysics 67, Faculty of Social Sciences: Economics 71, Mass Communication 68, Political Science and Psychology 66, for Faculty of Arts the three highest cuts off is History and Strategic Studies 64, English Language 64, Creative Arts 63, Faculty of Management Sciences has Accounting 72, Finance and Business Admin 67 and Faculty of Education: Education Economics 64, Education Early Childhood 62 and Education business 62.