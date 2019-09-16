Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Xenophobia: FG to evacuate 319 from South Africa Tuesday

Younews Ng September 16, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 41 Views

For the second batch, no fewer than 319 Nigerians will be  evacuated from South Africa on Tuesday.

And there are indications that arrangements for the evacuation would be tidier than the previous one, which was done on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday evacuated 187 Nigerians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks by its citizens on Africans.

The  Wednesday flight was delayed by hitches introduced by South African officials, who insisted that some of the evacuated Nigerians did not have travel documents.

The 187 returnees were the first batch of the 640 Nigerians, who registered for evacuation following the xenophobic attacks. They arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 9:34pm on Wednesday.

Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has explained that the list of passengers was being updated.

She said that the necessary travel documents would be given to the intending returnees and other immigration issues addressed to ensure a smooth evacuation process.

