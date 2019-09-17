Buhari accepts S/Africa’s apology, Some feel otherwise

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday accepted South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apology to Nigeria over the persistent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians.

The President, who described the attacks and violence as “very unfortunate”, assured that the relationship between the two countries “will be solidified”.

President Buhari received President Ramaphosa’s Special Envoys – Dr. K. Mbatta and Jeff Radebe – who delivered their leader’s message at a meeting in Aso Villa, Abuja.

They were accompanied by South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria Bobby Monroe.

But some Nigerians at home and in diasporal are disagree with mr president,

“it is belated. South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa sent emissaries to Abuja to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari over the mindless attacks on Nigerians which left scores dead and properties worth millions of dollars owned by Nigerians living in the rainbow country razed and looted.

“One really wonders why Ramaphosa would wait till now to render this belated apology.

“It is almost two weeks after the attacks which drew wild outrage across the world. Ramaphosa’s first official statement and apology was at the burial of Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe. He was booed by mourners who called him names while he was paying tribute to Late Mugabe.

Ramaphosa was literally mute while his compatriots were maiming and killing Africans mostly Nigerians. A very proactive step by the President would have nipped the attacks in the bud after all, the latest attack which is the worst in recent times is not the first of such barbaric act….yet Ramaphosa turned blind eye and deaf ears.

Interestingly, Rwanda President, Paul Kagame has called for South Africa to be expelled from the African Union for their “unafrican” behaviour.

What manner of apology is this coming from Cyril Ramaphosa?