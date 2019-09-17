Critics punches Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Presidency clarifies

Critics are on the street, in respect of President Muhammadu Buhari’s just constituted Economic Advisory Council (EAC)

There are talk of the VeePee being relegated by the EAC .

A well placed Nigerian commented ..”Now that President Buhari has replaced the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Osinbajo, with a brand new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) that will be reporting directly to Mr. President, an obvious no confidence vote in the VP’s capacity, what is still left for Osinbajo to do in Buhari’s government.

Ok, I remember. He still chairs the Tradermoni Disbursement Council (TDC) with all the Iyalojas of Nigeria as members.

Such a hectic and energy sapping portfolio going from one market to another. He really needs time to concentrate and plan how to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty as promised with non-interest loan of N10,000.

It is all worked out. Buhari is a genius.

But clarifications have it that even the NEC that he heads, ultimately, still answers to the President

The new Economic Advisory Council, which will report to the President, is a think tank and its reporting line is the practice everywhere. The National Economic Council, which the Vice President heads, is a Constitutional provision.

The team is made up of the following:

1. Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman

2. Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman

3. Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member

4. Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member

5. Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member

6. Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member

7. Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member

8. Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

On the role of the team ,the presidency through Femi Adesina said “The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”