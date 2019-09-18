Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

817 Nigerians waiting for evacuation, many still trapped in S/Africa

Nigerian High Commission in South Africa, Godwin Adama, has said the number of those who had registered  for evacuation had increased to 1,004.

Last week, the Federal Government had said 604 registered   for evacuation.

No fewer than 320 were supposed to be evacuated on Tuesday, but the exercise was delayed because South Africa initially did not grant an Air Peace aircraft, a landing permit.

The evacuation of 187 Nigerians last week  was delayed for  15 hours  by the South African authorities.

With the registration of 1,004 and evacuation of 187 last week, at least 817 people were awaiting to be evacuated on Tuesday.

The Consul-General, Nigerian High Commission in South Africa said that 320 Nigerians would be evacuated today, Wednesday.

According to him,  the technical issues faced during the first evacuation are being addressed.

He complained that some individuals, who registered for evacuation, failed to show up. He added that officials had been contending with such discouraging tendencies from the people.

Adama  explained that about five coaches were being filled with people for the trip to the airport, including many children

