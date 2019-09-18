Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Billionaire, Femi Otedola, Takes Over Full Medical Expenses Of Majek Fashek In London

Younews Ng September 18, 2019 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Billionaire business mogul and father of DJ Cuppy, Femi Otedola has taken over the medical expenses of terribly sick, Nigerian Reggae veteran, Majek Fashek at a London hospital.

Meanwhile, his manager, Uzoma Day Omenka has revealed Femi Otedola’s decision to take over the full medical expenses of Majek Fashek which has been reported to be worth millions of naira.

It will be recalled that this is not his first time of showing generousity. From Christian Chukwu to Sadiq Daba to Peter Fregene….and now Majek Fashek….still counting…
Billionaire business mogul Femi Otedola is still gathering billions of baskets filled with billions if not trillions of prayers from Nigerians over his continuous care, kindness and generosity as he keeps saving souls.

