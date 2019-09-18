Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari Dissolves Anti-corruption Body formed by Osinbajo

September 18, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

A statement sent to newsmen on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, Spokesperson to the president, said that “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.

“The panel was established in August 2)017 by the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to investigate specifically mandated cases of corruption, abuse of office and similar offenses by public officers.

“President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services.

“The President looks forward to receiving the final Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC) report on the ongoing investigations of the dissolved panel’s Chairman.

