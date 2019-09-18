Buhari Dissolves Anti-corruption Body formed by Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.
A statement sent to newsmen on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, Spokesperson to the president, said that “The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been directed to immediately take over all outstanding investigations and other activities of the SPIP.
“President Buhari thanks all members of the dissolved panel for their services.