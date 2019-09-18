Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari sacks Head of Service, Oyo-Ita..Dr. Mrs. Yemi-Esan appointed

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan as the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with immediate effect.

The President has also approved the extension of the tenure of seven (7) retiring Permanent Secretaries for a period of one calendar year with effect from 1st October, 2019 to ensure stability in the Federal Civil Service and effective delivery on the nine priority areas of the administration as well as the mandates given to the new Ministers.

The affected Permanent Secretaries are:

i. Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah – Ministry of Interior

ii. Mrs. Ifeoma I. Anagbogu – Federal Ministry of Women Affairs

iii. Mrs. Grace Gekpe – Federal Ministry of Information & Culture

iv. Dr. Umar M. Bello – Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural

Development

v. Suleiman Mustapha Lawal – Ministry of Foreign Affairs

vi. Mrs. Comfort C. Ekaro – Federal Ministry of Water Resources

vii. Mr. Olusegun A. Adekunle – General Services Office (Office of the

Secretary to the Government of the Federation)

Similarly, Mr. President has directed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to commence the process for the selection of new Permanent Secretaries to replace all retiring Permanent Secretaries.

The action of Mr. President is in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 171 (2) d of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

