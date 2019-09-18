Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Facts & figure, full implications of New CBN policy..

Younews Ng September 18, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 29 Views

When you make a deposit N500,000 in your account, CBN will take 2% which is N10,000 and Your balance will be N490,000

If you withdraw the whole N500,000 the owners of Aso Rock and CBN will take 3% N15,000.

Add the deposit percentage (2%) + withdrawal percentage (3%) = N10,000 + N15,000 = N25,000.

This new charges is applicable in six states and FCT abuja.

1.Abia
2.Anambra
3.Rivers
4.Lagos
5.Ogun
6.Kano.
7. Abuja.

In 2012, the apex bank introduced the policy on cash-based transactions which stipulates a cash handling charge on daily cash withdrawals that exceed N500,000 for Individuals and N3,000,000 for Corporate bodies.

