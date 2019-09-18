Gunmen kidnap SAN, others in Delta, demand N15m

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Chike Onyemenam, has been abducted at the Utulu junction on the Benin-Asaba Expressway near the Meta City housing estate, Issele-Azagba, Delta State.

Onyemenam was abducted on Monday alongside a lawyer, who accompanied him to the site of his property along the expressway.

A family member, who confirmed the abduction to our correspondent, said that the kidnappers later released the lawyer and drove Onyemenam away to an unknown destination.

The source stated that contact had been established with the family members and that the abductors were demanding N15m as ransom to secure his release.

Similarly, hoodlums numbering about 20 reportedly stormed the Uvwiamuge area of the Ughelli/Agbarho section of the East-West Road in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State and kidnapped unspecified number of persons.

The incident, which occurred around 6.50pm on Monday, was said to have lasted over 30 minutes.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums fled when they were engaged in a gun battle by police operatives, who were drafted to the spot.

Several accounts had it that no fewer than eight persons were kidnapped by the armed men, who laid siege to the road from the nearing bush.