Mailafia alleged : ” l was told to join APC, to be forgiven”

The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, on Tuesday said he was told to join the All Progressives Congress so that he could be forgiven of an offence he did not commit.

Mailafia said, “Just before the elections, there were pressures on me and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that happened in the CBN about 10 years ago which was not even in my department.

“They blackmailed me that if I join APC, I would be forgiven. I told them, why can’t they join me?I even asked them why can’t President Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD?

What does he have that I don’t have more than him? Is it their analogue generation that will save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used a omputer. What have they to offer Nigeria again?”