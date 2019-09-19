16 teams reach Zenith Bank League Conference Playoffs

At the end of the group games played across for centres, a total of 16 teams have qualified for the National Conference Phase of the 2019 Zenith Women Basketball League. In the Savannah Zone, unbeaten Nigerian Army Amazons, Kaduna Angels, Taraba Hurricanes and Adamawa Flames have qualified.

Air Warriors with 13 wins from 14 games in the North Central Division held in Abuja also progressed along with Nigerian Customs, Plateau Rocks and Black Gold Queens .

In the South West Division in Ibadan, unbeaten First Bank of Lagos who won all their eight games to finish 1st ahead of rivals, Dolphins who won 6 games both qualified.

Ogun Babes and Oluyole Babes also booked places in the Atlantic Conference. In Akure, MFM of Lagos were unstoppable as they won all their 10 games to qualify for the Conference phase of the 2019 Zenith Bank sponsored Women’s Basketball League.

It was a fierce battle between Sunshine Angels of Akure and Delta Force as they both won six games and lost four each to finish on 16 points. Sunshine Angels however edged out their Asaba counterparts on superior head to head indices to finish on the 2nd spot. Lagos based IGP Queens finished 4th to pick the last ticket from the zone ahead of 2017 league finalists First Deep Waters.

The new format which was recently introduced by the Nigeria Basketball Federation is targeted at increasing the number of games to be played per season. Dates and venues for the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences of the 2019 Zenith Bank sponsored Women’s Basketball League will be announced in the coming days.