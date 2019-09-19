Eyo Ita may go to jail..2 perm sec, 2 directors set to testify..her sins listed

Just removed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita may face trial along with three Permanent Secretaries. Five directors have indicated their interest to testify against her…The evidences against her are too damning.

President Buhari wielded the big stick following some damning revelations in the EFCC report.

A statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation said Oyo-Ita will proceed on “indefinite leave” pending the conclusion of investigation by the anti-graft agency.

Barely 24 hours after receiving an investigative report from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), President Muhammadu Buhari last night removed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.

Oyo-Ita was probed by the anti-graft agency over alleged N3billion fraud in her Office.

It was learnt that the last 48 hours was challenging for Mrs Oyo-Ita who had pleaded with the Presidency to allow her to proceed on voluntary retirement.

A top source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The EFCC submitted its report on investigation into the alleged N3billion fraud in OHCSF to Buhari on Tuesday. The President bid time to determine Mrs. Oyo-Ita’s fate by allowing the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations against her.

“The outcome of the investigation was damning considering the statement she gave to the EFCC and the testimonies of three Permanent Secretaries and about five directors from various ministries against her.

Some of the Permanent Secretaries and directors admitted that contracts were awarded to suspected crony companies.

“Also, Mrs Oyo-Ita admitted to EFCC detectives that she collected estacodes for trips she never made. The cash was never returned to the coffers of the government in line with the extant rules in the Civil Service.

“The fact that an officer in OHCSF was found with N600million in his personal account was rated as absurd and unpardonable by the Presidency.”

A source added: “She had been battling in the last 24 hours to avert her removal but the Presidency insisted that the law must take its course”.

Investigation by our correspondent last night revealed that the Head of Service might face trial.

“We have enough evidence to out her on trial any moment from now. We have Permanent Secretaries and directors in the civil service, who have given credible testimonies. They have already filled the witness forms to testify against Oyo-Ita.”

“We are on the trail of one of her aides, who coordinated some deals in the OHCSF. He was asked to flee abroad to cover up a few things. We will get him.”