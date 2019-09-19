Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ogun gov begins low cost housing to be sold @ about N4 million each

September 19, 2019

Ogun State Government has begun the construction of low cost mass houses in Abeokuta and other parts of the state, to provide decent accommodation for the people at affordable prices.

The houses, when completed, will cost about N4 million each, according to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking a thanksgiving and praise worship to mark his victory at the Governorship Election Tribunal, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the governor noted that the project was embarked on to address housing deficit.

Governor Abiodun, who described shelter as one of the basic needs of man, said the project would employ the services of artisans such as bricklayers, carpenters, painters and other auxiliary workers.

“I have told our people that the houses should not be more N4million each. This is to enable people have access to them,” he said.

Prince Abiodun, who used the occasion to inform the people of his stewardship in the last 100 days, said besides reconstituting the State Security Trust Fund and handing over its management to the right combination of people, 100 patrol vans and 200 motorcycles were purchased, with an helicopter from the Federal Government to tackle insecurity.

