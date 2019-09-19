Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup Football Competition: Kicks off Sept 30

The 2019/2020 edition of Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup football competition will officially kick off in the state on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba yesterday, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, disclosed however, that the preliminary stages of the competition, which is in it’s 4th edition, will hold from Monday, September 23, 2019 to Friday, October 11, 2019 in all local government areas of the state.

According to Chief Ukah, the zonal stages of the competition will take place across 10 centres in the state between Wednesday, October 16, 2019 and Monday, October 21, 2019, while the quarter final encounters will hold on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The semi- finals will be played on Monday, November 4, 2019, just as the 3rd place match and the finals will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The commissioner stated that as another veritable way of encouraging participation in sports, the state government is to give cash awards to all schools that come out tops in each local government area.

He used the medium to appreciate Zenith Bank Pls for its efforts towards identifying with the state government to promote school sports in the state.

About 850 private and public secondary schools have so far registered to participate in this year’s edition of the competition.