Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari meets Ag. Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan in Aso Villa

Younews Ng September 20, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 43 Views

Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to the president.

Yemi–Esan acknowledged Oyo-Ita’s hard work and dedication and promised to build on her achievements.

In a statement signed by Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Ag. HCSF was quoted as saying, “there is no reinventing the wheel. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because the government is a continuum.”

Yemi–Esan also appealed that the cooperation and support given to the outgoing HCSF be extended to her.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria seeks fresh $2.5bn loan from World Bank

Nigeria is seeking a fresh loan of $2.5bn from World Bank..this is authoritative.. $2.4bn loan ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.