Buhari meets Ag. Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan in Aso Villa

Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to the president.

Yemi–Esan acknowledged Oyo-Ita’s hard work and dedication and promised to build on her achievements.

In a statement signed by Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the Ag. HCSF was quoted as saying, “there is no reinventing the wheel. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because the government is a continuum.”

Yemi–Esan also appealed that the cooperation and support given to the outgoing HCSF be extended to her.