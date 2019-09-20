Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigeria seeks fresh $2.5bn loan from World Bank

September 20, 2019

Nigeria is seeking a fresh loan of $2.5bn from World Bank..this is authoritative.. $2.4bn loan obtained by Nigeria in 2018.

Revealing this to Bloomberg on Wednesday, Vice-President for the African division of the World Bank, Hafez Ghanem, said: “we’re talking about a new set of programs of about the same amount, it should be around $2.5bn.”

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has increased its borrowing to finance government spending, with domestic debt at $55.6bn and foreign loans at $25.6bn.

The country is also faced with revenue shortfalls as the output and price of oil, Nigeria’s main export, fell in the past five years.

Nigeria has been seeking credit with low interest, long repayment periods from institutions to ease its burden, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

