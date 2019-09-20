Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Saboteurs, fifth columnists working against presidency

Younews Ng September 20, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 44 Views

Vice President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that there are people he described as saboteurs working against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the country.
The Vice President spoke on Friday during the funeral service of Mrs Moroluke Fakoyede, mother of the Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state.
It is not true that President Buhari does not know how to govern, it is not because we have not done enough. There are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us, but we are going to triumph.
“The concern of President Buhari and APC and those of us in his government are for Nigeria to move forward and we shall achieve this.
Osinbajo praised the late Fakoyede for her honesty, saying her good deeds shall continue to bear good fruits in the lives of the children.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said the late Mrs Fakoyede worked very hard and that the generations yet unborn would continually remember her for being caring, painstaking and honest.

