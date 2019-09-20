Saboteurs, fifth columnists working against presidency

Vice President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that there are people he described as saboteurs working against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in the country.

He added that Buhari inherited a debased economy from the immediate past administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 saying this had actually prevented some of the steps taken by President Buhari to manifest on the wellbeing of poor Nigerians.

The Vice President spoke on Friday during the funeral service of Mrs Moroluke Fakoyede, mother of the Secretary to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Osinbajo said: “This country requires everybody to be on board to work hard. I belong to All Progressives Congress (APC), a party that belongs to Chief Obafemi Awolowo. It is not true that President Buhari does not know how to govern, it is not because we have not done enough. There are saboteurs and many fifth columnists working against us, but we are going to triumph.

“The concern of President Buhari and APC and those of us in his government are for Nigeria to move forward and we shall achieve this.