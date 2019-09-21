Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Happening now ! Zenith bank hosting cutomers to music festival

It’s finally here!#zbaspiremusicfest  is ongoing in Lagos, today, Saturday, September 21, 2019

Zenith Bank is hosting its customers to a night of music festival. Top artists like Olamide, Flavour, Phyno, Niniola, Mayorkun and Rema are on hand, thrilling the audience.

The music festival tagged “Zenith Bank Aspire Music Festival”

Dubbed as the most anticipated entertainment event of the year, So far it is captivating and thrilling , ..and the musical performances by some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes are awesome.

