I stole two-month-old Baby out of desperation to have male child’

A 39-yr-old lady, Mercy Momoh has been arrested by the operatives of Ekiti Police Command for allegedly stealing a two-month-old baby in Ado-Ekiti.

Momoh, who hailed from Edo state, was arrested on Saturday at her residence located at Odo-Aremu area, along old governor’s office in the state capital.

The baby was stolen from his mother, Mrs Funmilayo Sunday on Friday around 1pm at the State Secretariat.

It was gathered that the suspect tricked the baby’s mother, Funmilayo Sunday, to follow her to the State Secretariat under the guise to help collect some relief materials being given by government to flood victims.

The suspect, on getting there, sent the baby’s mother to help her procure recharge card but ran away with the baby before the arrival of the woman.

she stole the baby because of her dire need of a male child.

She claimed that due to her inability to bear a male child, her husband got married to another woman and may likely throw her out of the house”, he said.