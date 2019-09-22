Thunder Kills 36 Cows that Invaded Sacred Hill in Ondo State..not to be touched/eaten

Community leaders suggested that the disaster was due to the desecration of the sacred shrine by Fulani herders who intruded into the shrine of the ancient deity.

Despite the supernatural interpretation by the traditionalists, police said the thunderstorm that killed the cows was a natural disaster.

When journalists visited the scene of the incident on Sunday, about 36 dead cows were found littering the place.

The traditional ruler of the community, the Olujare of Ijare, Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun (Kokotiri II), told journalists that the mysterious incident occurred because of the trespass of the sacred place where people were forbidden to go.

Speaking on behalf of the Olujare, one of the chiefs, the Sapetu of Ijare, Wemimo Olaniran, said the Fulani herders were the ones who came to the palace to report the case.

Mr Olaniran, who is next to the Olujare in rank, described the incident as the act of God which no one could query, saying the place is sacred to the Ijare people.

“We were there this morning and we saw about 36 cows dead apart from the one inside the bush,” said Mr Olaniran.