Thunder Kills 36 Cows that Invaded Sacred Hill in Ondo State..not to be touched/eaten

Younews Ng September 22, 2019 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 63 Views

The herdsmen took the cows up to the Owa mountain which is a place reserved for the king,without permission,the cows allegedly destroyed crops and valuable plants,There a thunder struck, killing more than 36 cows.

The thunder struck on Saturday night in Oke Owa, Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing at least 36 cows.

