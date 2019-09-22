Thunder Kills 36 Cows that Invaded Sacred Hill in Ondo State..not to be touched/eaten

Related Articles
The herdsmen took the cows up to the Owa mountain which is a place reserved for the king,without permission,the cows allegedly destroyed crops and valuable plants,There a thunder struck, killing more than 36 cows.
Despite the supernatural interpretation by the traditionalists, police said the thunderstorm that killed the cows was a natural disaster.
When journalists visited the scene of the incident on Sunday, about 36 dead cows were found littering the place.
The traditional ruler of the community, the Olujare of Ijare, Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun (Kokotiri II), told journalists that the mysterious incident occurred because of the trespass of the sacred place where people were forbidden to go.
Speaking on behalf of the Olujare, one of the chiefs, the Sapetu of Ijare, Wemimo Olaniran, said the Fulani herders were the ones who came to the palace to report the case.
Mr Olaniran, who is next to the Olujare in rank, described the incident as the act of God which no one could query, saying the place is sacred to the Ijare people.
The place is not meant for any ordinary person, even Kabiesi himself goes there once in a year and there is a way he will compose himself when he goes there.”
Mr Olaniran narrated an “unforgettable incident” many years ago when an Olujare went up the hill and never returned, saying he was buried there alive.
“They even told us that if we see anybody that has interest should go there and take away the cows and we said no that it is a taboo for anybody to touch anything there.
“The dead cows will be there forever, it is part of the history in our land for people to see as testimony in future that such a thing happened. A whole Oba buried there alive and heaven did not fall talk less of ordinary cows.