UK-based pastor reveals those behind Osinbajo’s travail

“Some politicians gathering and in their midst were some journalists too in a vision planning how they will disgrace the Vice President and ridicule him in the eyes on Nigerians using fake news.

“His biggest enemies are those from the South, mainly the Southwest. Those who he might think are his brothers and sisters are among those who have ganged up against him.

Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK said he is aware that there are concerted efforts by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo but such plans will fail.

He said some of the people working frantically to drag the name and integrity of the Vice President in the mud are even members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).