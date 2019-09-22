Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

UK-based pastor reveals those behind Osinbajo’s travail

Younews Ng September 22, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 31 Views

“Some politicians gathering and in their midst were some journalists too in a vision planning how they will disgrace the Vice President and ridicule him in the eyes on Nigerians using fake news.

“His biggest enemies are those from the South, mainly the Southwest. Those who he might think are his brothers and sisters are among those who have ganged up against him.

Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK said he is aware that there are concerted efforts by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo but such plans will fail.

He said some of the people working frantically to drag the name and integrity of the Vice President in the mud are even members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

The Next Titan Season-6: Heritage Bank continues to boosts entrepreneurship among youths

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s most innovative banking service provider has again thrown its usual support ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.