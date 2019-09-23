Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Rats, bats, snakes & birds take over Mobutu Seseseko’s mansion

Younews Ng September 23, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 27 Views

Former Congo dictator Mobutu Seseseko’s mansion is now home to rats, bats, snakes and birds.

This is the House of the former Zaire [now DRC] dictator, Field Marshal Mobutu Sese Seko Kukungbendu Wazabanga.
The magnificent structure constructed on a large expanse of land [equivalent to a minimal game park] was built in his home village called Gbadolite at the cost £100m.

It was considered the “epitome of decor and elegance” in Zaire and beyond. The super structure was decorated with Italian marble, Katangese high-karate gold plated doors and windows, Spanish floor tiles, automatic American air conditioning, Isreali state-of-the-art communication systems, king-size swimming pool, a private airport control tower, 3-4 inch bullet-proof glassware, 5 presidential suites, 6 Jacuzzis and surrounded by a mini game park full of all kinds of wildlife, including Indian tigers.

The structure, which at the time of Mobutu’s death was ranked one of the most magnificent private castles ever owned by a sitting Head of State, is now home to wild rats, tropical snakes, gecko lizards, mega snails, scorpions, birds and thousands of wild insects.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Thrilling moments @ #zbaspiremusicfest

Zenith Bank General Manager and Group Zonal Head Ikoyi, Adobi Nwapa and other guests having ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.