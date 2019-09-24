Lagos Monarch, Oba Abiodun Oniru Dies At 82

His Royal Majesty, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, the Oniru of Iruland has passed on.

According to the report, the monarch passed on today Monday, September 23.

Though his death is yet to be officially announced by his family.

He was 82 years, he celebrated his 80th birthday in an elaborate ceremony two years ago.

Born in 1937 when Oniru Palace was at Igbodu, a village within Egbere (native name of Victoria Island), he was influenced by his late father, the Chief Abiodun Oniru, the 13th Oniru of Iruland.