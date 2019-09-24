NYSC hands over 65 ‘fake graduates’ to police

The National Youth Service Corps has handed over 65 fake graduates apprehended during Batch B Stream 2 orientation course to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The organisation said the corps members were apprehended across the 37 camps for allegedly presenting fake certificates during registration.

three of the corps members claimed to have graduated from Istop University, Cotonou in Benin Republic, a claim the scheme said was false.

Some of the corps members facing prosecution include: Nasiru Yau, Sheu Muktar, Iliyasu Usman, Offor Blessing Chinelo, Mezenwa Ngozi Chidinma, Nwachukwu Chimaobi Curtis, Ononuju Amarachi Nwamaka, Francis Joseph Arinze and Chigozie Evidence Chijioke.

The paper reads: “The total number of fake corps members nabbed during the 2019 Batch B Stream II orientation course was 65. All of them were handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

“They were picked from different NYSC camps all over the federation.”

Also on August 30, the NYSC had noted that it nabbed over 50 unqualified graduates who came with fake certificates to the orientation camps and attempted to be registered for the just concluded Batch B Stream II Exercise.