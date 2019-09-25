5 Trending news on P&ID case and $9.6bn judgment

(1) President Buhari has cited the Federal Government’s prosecution of Process and Industrial Development over the controversial $9.6bn judgment it obtained from a London court against Nigeria as an example of “a scam.”an attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.”

He was speaking at the General Debate of the ongoing 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(2) On Tuesday, seven lawyers met with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and other top government officials in London where they were engaging international lawyers, who are part of the Federal Government’s legal team.

According to a document detailing the names of members of the legal team, other lawyers from Nigeria are Anne Akwiwu from the Ministry of Justice; a director from the Central Bank of Nigeria, S.K Salam-Alada; Timi Balogun; and Bradley Doline.

Others are a director in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Bala Tsanga; a special counsel and prosecutor with the commission, Rotimi Oyedepo; and Senior State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Oyin Koleosho.

Other government officials who are with Malami in the delegation are the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele; and the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, among others.

(3)The Senate has summoned the attorney general to brief it on the details of the contracts signed between the Federal Government and the P&ID.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, at plenary.

(4) Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora have become apprehensive.

“Several committees of the Senate have over the last few weeks, received several petitions and other direct and circumstantial information on the ongoing legal imbroglio.

(5) The development has created a situation where Nigeria’s assets around the world, particularly in the United Kingdom and the United States of America risked being taken over by P&ID orbits agents.