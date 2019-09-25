Court orders DSS to release Sowore to Falana

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release detained Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a ruling yesterday, directed that Sowore, who was also the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general election, be handed to his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).

The activist lawyer is to produce Sowore for arraignment whenever he is required.

Justice Taiwo also directed that since a charge had been filed against the Sahara Reporters publisher, he should deposit his passport and other travel documents to ensure his availability for trial.

The judge held that the court’s earlier order, made on August 8, which permitted the DSS to detain Sowore for 45 days in the first instance, expired on September 21.

He added that since the DSS withdrew its application, in which it had sought the renewal of the detention order for another 20 days, there was no longer any existing order of court for the publisher’s continued detention by the DSS.

The ruling followed an application filed yesterday by Falana for Sowore’s freedom.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) filed a seven-count of treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore and Olawale Adebayo Bakare (aka Mandate) last Friday.