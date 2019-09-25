Mrs. Egbemode, it would be recalled, was recently nominated as a Commissioner in Osun State.

Prior to Mr. Aminu’s appointment, he was the Deputy Managing Director of the company as well as former Editor, Business.

He had also worked for THISDAY and The Nation before pitching his journalism tent with the New Telegraph. Well experienced in finance, capital market, industry, energy et al, he is also widely connected and respected in his terrain.

Married and blessed with children, he holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan (Upper Credit) and has attended many international trainings, both locally and internationally, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring and Annual General Meetings.