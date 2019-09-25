Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Redeployment, evidence of my versatility —Keyamo

Younews Ng September 25, 2019 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 54 Views

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment about one month after assuming office.

Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State; Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, September 24, 2019

On the development Keyamo said “Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige. What a developing CV! Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity”

