Why Rohr didn’t vote Lionel Messi

Younews Ng September 25, 2019

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has sensationally revealed why he snubbed eventual winner Argentine Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi for the 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Incidentally, only one of Rohr’s choices in the shape of Dutch and Liverpool’s ace defender, Van Dijk Virgil, made the final shortlist of three players along with Messi and Ronaldo; while his other two choices Mbappé Kylian and Hazard Eden were overlooked.

But the German coach has shed light on his preferences, arguing he didn’t see any player better than Mbappe in the year under review after the youngster helped PSG finished the season as Ligue 1 champions while also finishing the season as the top goal scorer with 33 goals.

“Yes, I was impressed (with The Best FIFA Awards Gala in Milan),” the 66-year-old Rohr told NationSport. “But for me, Mbappe was the best one.”

