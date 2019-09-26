Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Osinbajo Not Corrupt, Opposition Behind Fake News – Sagay SAN

Professor Itse Sagay of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as “an incorruptible man of God who is as clean as a whistle”.

He accused the opposition of being the brain behind the malicious rumour, adding that having failed at the courts, they were desperately trying to cause disaffection in the Presidency.

“Our Committee received no report indicting the Vice President in any way. Absolutely nothing! The Vice President is an incorruptible man of God, a man of high moral standing who is as clean as a whistle. He will not appropriate any money that doesn’t belong to him to himself.
“The Vice President is not having any issue with President Buhari. All these malicious reports and fake news are being sponsored by the opposition and enemies of the government and it should be disregarded,” he said.

