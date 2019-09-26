Osinbajo: Vanguard newspapers begs, displays retractions

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is poised for a lawsuit, to serve as deterrent for unfounded stories and armchair journalism.

He has even said he is ready to set aside his immunity , in order to fight them legally.

It was learnt that the publisher, Mr Sam Amuka has been going round to lobby Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to persuade Vice President Osinbajo to accept Vanguard newspaper apology, that is why he had to sue Timi Frank and other individually.

RETRACTION / APOLOGY to VP Yemi Osinbajo

On our website publication of Monday, September 23, 2019 we published a story titled “N 90 Bn FIRS Election Fund: Osinbajo’s problem, not 2023 politics.” We have since discovered that the story lacks factual substance and we hereby retract it in its entirety

We tender our profound apology to Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on whom the story touches directly and the All Progressives Congress, A.P.C. for any inconvenience or embarrassment the publication has occasioned them. We hold Professor Osinbajo, S.A.N. in the highest esteem.

Editor