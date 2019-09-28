Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

DSS loses 2 officers in auto crash, not bandit attack

Younews Ng September 28, 2019

The news making the round that two DSS officers were killed during an attacked by bandits, has been discovered by YOU NEWS to be misinformation, untrue…and Peter Afunanya, Ph.D
Public Relations Officer,
Department of State Services,
National Headquarters,
Abuja, confirm this in a statement.

The real story is that the Department of State Services (DSS) lost two (2) of its personnel in a fatal car accident.

The incident occurred this evening at Gidan Busa Katari, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. The team was heading to one of the States in the North-West zone for an operation when the Hilux vehicle in which they were travelling somersaulted.

The Two (2) persons died in the accident while another was injured. He is presently receiving required attention in a medical facility.

 

