Zamfara gov forestalls trouble, shuts schools over desecration of Quran

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has sent all staff of Shattima Model Primary School, Gusau, on indefinite suspension following the desecration of the holy Qur’an in the school.

“The school has also been shut pending full investigation by the state Basic Education Commission,” said a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs to the governor.

It was gathered that pages of the Qur’an were discovered around 11am on Friday in the sewage of the school.