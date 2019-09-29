AFTER 75 DAYS, Kidnapers release Samson Siasia’s Mother

After 75 days in their den, Kidnapers have release Samson Siasia’s Mother.

The former Super Eagles player and coach’s mother, Ogere Betty, was kidnapped at her Odoni residence in Sagbama, Bayelsa state, in July.

The 76-year-old woman stayed s long because Siasia cannot meet the ransom requirement. He was able to gather some funds to send to the kidnappers, but after collecting the money, which they considered inadequate, they detained the messenger

. While at it, he was banned from football for life by FIFA over match-fixing allegations. He needs to raise money to pay for legal costs towards upturning the ban. “I feel abandoned,” Siasia said.