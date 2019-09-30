BREAKING: Sowore arrives court with #RevolutionNow chants

The Department of State Services has brought in Omoyele Sowore to appear before a federal high court sitting Abuja, today, monday Sept 30.

Sowore, who was surrounded by operatives of the Department of State Services for the scheduled arraignment, arrived the fourth floor of the court edifice at about 9.10am chanting ‘Revolution,’ with his waiting followers completing the slogan with a chorus of “Now.”

He is to be arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, whose courtroom is located on the fourth floor.

On September 20, the federal government slammed Sowore with seven charges bordering on alleged treasonable felony, fraud, money laundering and cyber-stalking

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal Court in Abuja ordered his release after observing the 45-day ruling to keep Sowore detained had expired.

Barely 24 hours before the expiration of the 45 days period on September 21, the AGF office, on September 20, filed seven counts against the activist.

But days after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release Sowore.

Before the agency ignored the order on Sowore, it had refused to set others, including the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat; an ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and a Yenagoa-based journalist, Jones Abiri, free despite court pronouncement