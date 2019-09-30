Sowore opens up on his detention travails

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, says whether President Muhammadu Buhari and his political acolytes like it or not, “the revolution” to bring about good governance and respect for rule of law in Nigeria will happen.

Sowore who narrated his experience in detention said he has been held out of touch with the real world despite fighting for the rights of the people.

He said, “I haven’t been in touch with my lawyers. I don’t know the charges they are bringing against me.

“I am not allowed to see sunshine. I’ve not been outside except today. I am happy people are staying strong.”

Sowore added, “I have no doubt this will come to an end in favour of the Nigerian people.

“Whether you like it or not, the revolution will happen. It is only a matter time.”

Sowore said his shoulder was injured the DSS operatives who abducted him in Lagos on August 3.

“I have a bad shoulder which they broke during my arrest.

“They gave me no access to telephone. No TV. No newspapers. Nothing.

“What is interesting is that Boko Haram commanders who are engaged in high level terrorism have access to telephone, TV and even cable in their cells. So you wonder which one is better: a freedom fighter or a terrorist.”