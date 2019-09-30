Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Stanley Nwabia founder Ikenga TV dies at 43Y

September 30, 2019

Stanley Nwabia, the founder of Ikenga Television, is dead.
Nwabia died on Sunday after an unsuccessful blood transfusion procedure in a Lagos hospital.

The father of four was said to have been battling an illness. A native of Abia state, Nwabia died at the age of 43.

Known to be a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nwabia’s last tweet was on Wednesday where he tweeted about the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow.
He had asked that Sowore be freed.

Since the news of his death, many Nigerians have come on social media to express their grief.
Commenting, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the last election, described his death as a cause for sobering emotions.
“It is a cause for sobering emotions to read about the sudden demise of @MrStanleyNwabia,” he tweeted.
“A patriotic Nigerian and forthright supporter of our great party. God Almighty console his family and may his soul Rest In Peace – AA.

