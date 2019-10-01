At last, NYSC approves white, shoulder-length hijab for corps members

The quest for it has been on, now it has been approved, but with conditions..

NYSC does not issue the hijab as part of its uniform. However, the NYSC management allows female corps members to use a white hijab that drops at shoulder level for religious purposes.

The NYSC added that only three types of dressing used for different occasions would be acceptable for corps members.

The corps stated this in a document that

“The modes of dressing for corps members are classified into three categories, which are used for different occasions. One, within the camp during the orientation programme, their normal attire, except otherwise directed, consists of a pair of white shorts with a white vest and white canvas shoes and socks.

“Two, for ceremonial purposes, the proper dressing is crested vest on top of a pair of Khaki trousers with a pair of jungle boots and socks with the trouser folded inside the socks. The belt and the Fez cap are to match.

“Three, for Man O’War activities at the camp and Community Development Service programmes, they are expected to appear in a jacket and trousers with the plain white vest inside, the jungle boot and the Fez cap, as well as a customised belt to match.

The scheme in the document listed the complete dress kit issued to a corps member as: a set of Khaki trouser and jacket, one crested vest, a pair of jungle boot, two pairs of white shorts, two plain white vests, a pair of white canvas shoes, one Fez cap, two pairs of customised socks and a customised belt.