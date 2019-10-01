Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari rebuffs pressure to do 3rd term after 2023

Younews Ng October 1, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 57 Views

President Buhari has stated clearly that he is a democrat and that he has rebuffed attempt at sowing the seed of third term.. “He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.” official statement signed by Garba Sheu stated emphatically

“The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.
There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.
President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.
There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.
It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Judge remands Sowore, co-defendant till Friday..A-Z of Court drama today

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, has ordered that the convener of RevolutionNow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.