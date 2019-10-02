Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Tribunal upholds, Kano gov, Ganduje’s election

October 2, 2019

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano on Wednesday upheld the victory of the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The tribunal declared that the petition of the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abba Yusuf, challenging the victory of All Progressives Congress(APC) lacked merit.

The chairman of the three-member panel, justice Halima shamaki, in a judgement read for over 3 hours at High Court , in miller road, Kano, dismissed the PDP’s petition seeking the nullification of Ganduje’s victory in March 9 governorship election

