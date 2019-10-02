Ronaldo says he plans to retire this year or next

Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to move into the business world having launched a number of ventures – including his own line of underwear, denim, footwear, perfumes, a digital agency, restaurants, gyms and hotels – in the last few years.

The Portugal captain suggested his time as a professional footballer might be nearly up with his contract at Juventus running until June 2022, when he will be 37.

He added that his goal in the business world will be exactly the same one as a footballer – to work his way to the top through daily graft and commitment to the cause.

“I do not want to imitate anybody,” he said. “You have to be yourself all the time, but you can always pick up small details and take something from good examples, not only in football but in other sports as well – Formula 1, NBA, golf, UFC, whatever. The best athletes have a similar work ethic.