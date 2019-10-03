FG plans 10-lane Toll Gates, electronic payment On Roads

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that

“There is no reason why we can’t toll, there was a policy of the government to abolish tolls or as it were, dismantle toll plaza but there is no law that prohibits tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas, We have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what materials they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them.

“What we are looking at now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs.”

He said that the government was also considering to eliminate the payment of cash by introducing electronic mode of payment. The Minister further disclosed that government needed to acquire more lands to expand the width of the toll gates as it proposed to have a ten-lane.