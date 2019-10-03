Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

How gunmen beat security in Kaduna school, abduct 8

Younews Ng October 3, 2019

In the early hours of today 03/10/2019 at about 0310hrs some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a Boarding secondary school in a remote area near behind the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) in Chikun Local Government Area of the state .

They took away two staff of the college and six (6) female students to unknown destination.

The gunmen invaded the school through a broken fence, and went straight into the female hostel, where six of them were abducted.

Two teachers residing inside the school compound were kidnapped alongside the students by the armed invaders.

The whereabouts of the victims are not known yet.

 

