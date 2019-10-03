Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

NYSC members to get minimum wage

From now on monthly allowance of corps members will be tied to the national minimum wage and any hike will depend on the new wage.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General (DG) of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revealed.

He also said“the scheme is also thinking outside the box to remain strong and relevant.”

He appealed to employers of labour to take the welfare of corps members as top priority.

“The talk is ongoing, as soon as it is concluded, something will be done in that regard.

“The prospect is bright and we are thinking outside the box to see that NYSC continues to grow from strength to strength.

