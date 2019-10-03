Oldest tortoise in Africa, 344 yrs, is dead

Related Articles
A 344-year-old tortoise, the oldest in Africa, is dead, after a brief illness.She died on Thursday.
Popularly known as Alagba, in the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso.
The current Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi popularise it, making it attractive for tourisms with the monarch providing good shelter and health support for the tortoise.
It had lived in the palace for centuries, played host to many monarchs in Ogbomoso in the past.
The tortoise had two staff members of the palace, dedicated to her. They provide food, health support and other logistics, so as to make sure she gets the best treatment.
YOUNEWS gathered that plans are underway to preserve Alagba’s body for historical records.