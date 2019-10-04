Court grants Sowore’s bail on 4 conditions

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday admitted Omoleye Sowore, Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, to bail in the sum of N150m, among other conditions

(2.)Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also ordered Sowore to produce two sureties in like sum..They must be residents of Abuja with landed properties in Abuja worth the bail sum.

The sureties original title documents of the assets be deposited with the court.

The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security.

She also granted his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare N50m bail with one surety.

(3.)The Judge further barred the two defendants from addressing any rally pending the conclusion of the trial.

(4.)She also barred Sowore from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo ,during the pendency of the trial .