Expectations high as Kukah delivers keynote speech @ GOCOP today

Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Dr. Matthew Kukah, is set to deliver keynote speech Lagos State for the third annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP)..and many are hoping to get maximum value for attending, based on Kukah’s depth and powerful delivery.

GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda,confirm that he is already speaking

The theme of the conference holding at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja today, Friday, October 4 is “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward”.

Chief Guest of Honour, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, has confirmed his attendance.

Former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Professor Akpan Ekpo, and a former Director with the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, shall be the discussants.

Chairman of the occasion is Managing Director of The News Group, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, will represent the Presidency.

 

