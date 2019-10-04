Lai Mohammed rejected toll gates in 2011, supports in 2019

Fashola Babatunde and Lai Mohamed have informed that toll gates is coming back to federal roads..but when the government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan made a similar move in 2011, Mohammed kicked against it vehemently, referring Jonathan to his inaugural speech.

As the then spokesman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Mohammed issued a statement where he described the move as a “string of obnoxious policies” of Jonathan’s government.

“President Goodluck Jonathan, in his inaugural speech, said ‘the urgent task of my Administration is to provide a suitable environment for productive activities to flourish’. How can that happen now that his administration is emasculating Nigerians with a series of anti-people policies?” he had asked.

“Perhaps the President needs to read his own inaugural speech again so he can redirect his energy toward making life more abundant for the people, instead of inflicting sufferings of Biblical proportion on them.

“Is the federal government aware of the deplorable state of the roads across the country before contemplating the re-introduction of toll gates? No one should ever be made to pay for services not rendered.

“It is a cruel irony that the toll gates that were removed seven years ago when the roads in the country were still fairly motorable are to be reinstated now that the roads have virtually disappeared. Nigerians daily die on the traps that the roads have become, and all a government can say is that it will impose tolls on the same people. What style of governance is this?

“The ideal thing would have been for the government to begin a massive rehabilitation of the roads across the country, then allow Nigerians to ride freely on these roads for some time, if only to make up for the years they have suffered on the roads, before any contemplation of reinstating toll gates.”