Okorocha proposes 1 senator, 3 reps per state,to cut cost.

Senator Rochas Okorocha, has called for a drastic reduction in the number of legislators in the National Assembly to a senator and three House of Representatives members each.

Okorocha regretted that the nation can no longer generate adequate to fund its development, hence the need to reform the country in unusual terms.

The senator plans to sponsor a bill to that effect in the Senate at the appropriate time

“This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down on the cost of governance we must start it, painful as it may be.

What will the three Senators per state be doing that one Senator per state cannot do?

“What are we doing in the House of Representatives with over 360 members and each of these persons create demands on the system. We must cut down on the cost of governance.